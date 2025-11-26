"ICE Out of My Wallet": Activists launch boycott campaign against companies aiding Trump's mass deportations

Washington DC - A Gen Z-led advocacy group has announced a new economic boycott campaign targeting companies that profit from or collaborate with ICE starting on Black Friday.

Demonstrators march through downtown Chicago, Illinois, calling for the abolition of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. © SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Photo by SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Not With My Dollars: ICE Out of My Wallet campaign – launched by Beyond the Ballot – calls on people to boycott the following companies:

The selected companies are seen as having an outsized role in facilitating the Trump administration's anti-immigrant agenda, whether that be in airing ICE recruitment ads or providing technologies that aid in mass detentions and deportations.

"We cannot out-organize a fascist administration while simultaneously bankrolling the companies profiting from its cruelty," Beyond the Ballot Executive Director Victor Rivera said in a statement.

"Every dollar spent at a complicit corporation is a dollar funding the abduction and disappearance of our neighbors. It’s time to make corporate complicity unprofitable, for good."



Beyond the Ballot said the boycott campaign – set to begin on Friday – will not end until each company has fulfilled the specific demands outlined for each by the organizers.