"ICE Out of My Wallet": Activists launch boycott campaign against companies aiding Trump's mass deportations
Washington DC - A Gen Z-led advocacy group has announced a new economic boycott campaign targeting companies that profit from or collaborate with ICE starting on Black Friday.
- Home Depot
- Target
- Amazon
- Whole Foods
- Spotify
- Microsoft
- Dell Computers
The selected companies are seen as having an outsized role in facilitating the Trump administration's anti-immigrant agenda, whether that be in airing ICE recruitment ads or providing technologies that aid in mass detentions and deportations.
"We cannot out-organize a fascist administration while simultaneously bankrolling the companies profiting from its cruelty," Beyond the Ballot Executive Director Victor Rivera said in a statement.
"Every dollar spent at a complicit corporation is a dollar funding the abduction and disappearance of our neighbors. It’s time to make corporate complicity unprofitable, for good."
Beyond the Ballot said the boycott campaign – set to begin on Friday – will not end until each company has fulfilled the specific demands outlined for each by the organizers.
"What will start as a disruption to business as usual will soon grow into a sustained, coordinated campaign to make corporate complicity unprofitable… for good," the organization says.
Cover photo: SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Photo by SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP