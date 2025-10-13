Indigenous Peoples' Day: Calls resound for continued resistance and return of sacred Black Hills

Rapid City, South Dakota - People from across Turtle Island marched and rallied in Mni Luzahan (aka Rapid City, South Dakota) on Monday to mark Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Native community members and allies march through the streets of Rapid City, South Dakota, on Indigenous Peoples' Day. © Screenshot/YouTube/NDN Collective

Dozens of people raised "Free the People, Heal the Land" signs during the Rise Up Against Authoritarianism march organized by NDN Collective, an Indigenous-led group fighting for self-determination and land back.

"This day would not exist without resistance. This day was in direct opposition to Columbus Day, celebrating a settler genocidal maniac who did not even set foot on this continent," NDN Collective's Sarah Sunshine Manning said in a live broadcast of the event.

"As you all know, the so-called president of this country is doing everything he can to revert back to celebrating that colonizer, that genocidal maniac, and so we're very much in a space and place where we know our resistance is still essential," she added.

US President Donald Trump last week signed a proclamation recognizing Columbus Day while refusing to acknowledge Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Participants in Monday's day of action chanted "Stand Up, Fight Back" and "Free Palestine" to drumbeats as they marched through the streets of Mni Luzahan.

Madonna Thunder Hawk, legendary Lakota organizer and co-founder of Women of All Red Nations, recalled how "the police state here in South Dakota" had done damage to many Indigenous people in years past. She hoped participants would remember that as they gathered in Rapid City.

"Those wasicu [white people], they really get nervous when Indians gather," Thunder Hawk said. "They know they've got all the guns and everything behind them, but still, they get nervous when Indians gather."

"It's kind of fun to do this every now and then, give them a little something to worry about," she laughed.