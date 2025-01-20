Leonard Peltier's sentence commuted as Biden grants last-minute clemency!

President Joe Biden heeded overwhelming calls for clemency for Indigenous freedom fighter Leonard Peltier as he concluded his four-year term in office.

Washington DC - President Joe Biden heeded overwhelming calls for clemency for Indigenous freedom fighter Leonard Peltier as he concluded his four-year term in office on Monday.

US President Joe Biden (l.) extended executive clemency to Indigenous political prisoner Leonard Peltier before leaving office. © Collage: REUTERS & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Indigenous activists and allies had warned that failure to grant executive clemency would, in effect, sentence Peltier to die in prison. Biden followed through, using his power as outgoing president to allow Peltier – who is 80 years old and in ill health – to spend his remaining days at home. "The President is commuting the life sentence imposed on Leonard Peltier so that he serves the remainder of his sentence in home confinement," Biden said in a statement. "This commutation will enable Mr. Peltier to spend his remaining days in home confinement but will not pardon him for his underlying crimes." Donald Trump Donald Trump inauguration: Everything to know about the swearing in ceremony A member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, Peltier has spent nearly 50 years behind bars on incredibly dubious charges of killing two FBI agents during a 1975 shootout on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. US authorities denied his latest request for parole in July. Peltier's conviction is widely considered to be illegitimate. Records suggest the FBI coerced witnesses and excluded and falsified critical evidence in the 1977 murder trial. Pope Francis, Nelson Mandela, Coretta Scott King, and Mother Theresa count among Peltier's many supporters past and present. Even retired US Attorney James Reynolds, whose office handled the prosecution and appeal of Peltier's case, has called for his release.

Leonard Peltier locked up despite lack of evidence

Indigenous activists and allies rally for Leonard Peltier's release outside the White House in Washington DC. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP A survivor of the abusive boarding school system, Peltier joined the American Indian Movement (AIM) in 1972 to fight back against the ongoing genocide of Indigenous Peoples across Turtle Island. Peltier was given a double life sentence (with seven more years added later) after he joined AIM members in defending the traditional people at Pine Ridge, who were under attack from the Guardians of the Oglala Nation (GOONs). The paramilitary group was established by notoriously corrupt tribal chairman Dick Wilson, who had the backing of the FBI. The FBI presence on Pine Ridge rose significantly after the 1973 occupation of Wounded Knee, during which the federal government constructed roadblocks and cut off access to electricity, food, and water in a brutal 71-day siege. Donald Trump Trump and China's Xi speak by phone, vow to improve ties despite tariff threats In the two years after Wounded Knee, known as the "reign of terror," more than 60 Indigenous people were killed on the reservation, prompting residents to call on AIM for protection. Gunfire broke out on June 26, 1975, killing FBI special agents Jack Coler and Ronald Williams. The killing of an Indigenous man, Joseph Stuntz, was never investigated, nor have any charges ever been issued. There is little to no credible evidence linking Peltier to the shots that took Coler and Williams' lives. A government prosecutor in 1985 admitted, "We did not know who shot the agents," former US Attorney General Ramsey Clark wrote in the preface to Peltier's book Prison Writings: My Life Is My Sun Dance.

Leonard Peltier's long fight for freedom

Indigenous activists raise signs reading "Free Peltier Now!" in front of the White House in Washington DC. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP Peltier's supporters have rallied for decades for his release. Calls grew even louder in the final days of Biden's presidency, when advocates hoped the outgoing Democrat might deviate from his predecessors in granting Peltier's request for clemency. Regardless of his own fate, Peltier has encouraged supporters to continue the struggle for Indigenous liberation. "They [the colonizers] took our sacred land, and the genocidal fervor of the imperialists continues to this day. Their tactics have changed, but they want to see us annihilated as a people and steal what remains of our traditional land," Peltier said in a statement on the National Day of Mourning in November. "Our spirit cannot be broken, because we all are one. We are born of Mother Earth, woven with love, dignity, and a freedom they cannot comprehend," his statement continued. "Though they have entombed me in concrete and steel, I am a free man. They rounded up our people and put us in concentration camps they call reservations. We remain a free people."