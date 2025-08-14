Protests erupt in DC after White House deploys federal agents for 24/7 patrols

Washington DC - Protests have erupted in Washington DC after President Donald Trump ramped up the deployment of federal law enforcement officers for 24/7 patrols across the city.

DC residents lined up to protest on Wednesday night, denouncing the Trump administration's decision to deploy the National Guard to the capital's streets with signs that read "Hands of DC" and "Go home, fascists."

The demonstrations follow the announcement on Wednesday that Trump would escalate the deployment of National Guard troops so that they are patrolling DC around the clock.

Fears circulate around what the city's mayor, Muriel Bowser, called an "authoritarian push" by the Trump administration, who framed the takeover as an attempt to crack down on crime and homelessness.

National Guard officers have been present across DC since Trump announced the unprecedented deployment on Monday, but ramped up significantly on Wednesday – a trend that's expected to continue throughout the week.

Since Trump's deployment began, around 100 arrests have been made across DC, including 43 on Tuesday night, carried out by a combination of federal officers and the municipal police.

"I’ve seen them right here at the subway," one resident told the Associated Press. "It’s more fearful now because even though you’re a law-abiding citizen, here in DC, you don’t know, especially because I'm African American."