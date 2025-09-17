Ben & Jerry's co-founder known for activism quits amid company's lost "independence"

Burlington, Vermont - The co-founder of Ben & Jerry's has resigned from the ice cream brand after saying his company known for its social activism has lost "the independence to pursue our values" under the ownership of British giant Unilever.

Ben Cohen (l.) and Jerry Greenfield (r.), co-founders of Ben & Jerry’s, hand out free ice cream at Franklin Square in Philadelphia during their Scoop The Vote tour in support of Kamala Harris and Democrats down the ballot on September 16, 2024. © Lisa Lake / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Jerry Greenfield's announcement follows the company's failure in 2022 to block Unilever from selling its ice cream in West Bank settlements, which Ben & Jerry's said would run counter to its values.

Greenfield said he could "no longer, in good conscience, and after 47 years, remain an employee" of the Vermont-based company, according to a statement published on X by co-founder Ben Cohen late on Tuesday.

The brand was founded by the two school friends in 1978 and acquired by Unilever in 2000. It is now owned by the Magnum Ice Cream Company, a Unilever subsidiary.

Greenfield said his firm "has been silenced, sidelined for fear of upsetting those in power" at a time when the current US administration is "attacking civil rights, voting rights, the rights of immigrants, women and the LGBTQ community."

"It's profoundly disappointing to come to the conclusion that that independence, the very basis of our sale to Unilever, is gone," he added.