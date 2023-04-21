African People's Socialist Party Chairman Omali Yeshitela indicted on Russian influence charges

St. Louis, Missouri - Three members of the African People's Socialist Party, including its chairman, Omali Yeshitela, have been indicted by a federal jury on charges of acting as agents of the Russian government.

According to the indictment unsealed by the Justice Department, four US citizens and three Russian nationals allegedly organized or contributed to "a multi-year foreign malign influence campaign in the United States."



All four of the accused US citizens are associated with the African People's Socialist Party (APSP), which is part of the internationalist Uhuru Movement.

Among them is the party's chairman, Omali Yeshitela, who was previously targeted in a violent FBI raid in August last year, part of the same investigation into alleged links to Russian individuals who authorities say tried to influence US elections – in particular, Aleksandr Viktorovich Ionov, who was also indicted.

Now, the four APSP members are accused of giving Ionov a platform to spread Russian propaganda and supporting various pro-Russian talking points on the Ukraine war.