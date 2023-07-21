Alabama carries out first execution since botched 2022 lethal injections

Atmore, Alabama - A person convicted of murder was executed in Alabama early Friday, officials said, in the first use of lethal injection in the southern US state since a series of botched executions last year.

James Barber was executed on Friday at the Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama. © Wikimedia Commons/Cynthia Stewart

James Barber was pronounced dead at 1:56 AM Friday at the Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama, the state's Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a statement.



Barber, a handyman born in 1959, was convicted in Alabama of beating 75-year-old Dorothy Epps to death with a hammer during a 2001 robbery.

"Justice has been served. This morning, James Barber was put to death for the terrible crime he committed over two decades ago: the especially heinous, atrocious, and cruel murder of Dorothy Epps," Marshall said.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey issued a temporary moratorium on executions last year after problems with lethal injections.

In one case, the July 28, 2022, execution of convicted murderer Joe James Jr., it took three hours to set an intravenous line.

Two other execution attempts in Alabama were halted because of problems setting IV lines.