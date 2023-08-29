Alabama wants to try a new execution method: Nitrogen hypoxia

Montgomery, Alabama - Alabama's attorney general is asking the state Supreme Court to set a date to execute a person on death row via nitrogen hypoxia for the first time.

Alabama wants to kill a person on death row by forcing him to breathe nitrogen, in what would be a first in the US. © IMAGO / agefotostock

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has issued a filing requesting a date for the execution of 58-year-old Kenneth Eugene Smith, originally slated to take place on November 17, 2022, by nitrogen hypoxia, NPR reported.

Nitrogen hypoxia is an untested method that involves forcing a person to breathe pure nitrogen until they die.

Smith had opposed being killed by lethal injection and petitioned the court to be allowed to be executed by nitrogen hypoxia.

Last November, the US Supreme Court overruled a stay of execution and granted the state the ability to use lethal injection against Smith, but officers had trouble inserting the IV and could not carry out the killing before the death warrant expired. The attempt was Alabama's third botched execution since 2018, leading to a temporary hold on lethal injections that ended with the killing of James Barber in July.

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of Smith's request for nitrogen hypoxia in May.