Apple to pay millions in settlement over discrimination allegations

Cupertino, California - Technology giant Apple agreed to pay $25 million to settle allegations that it engaged in discriminatory hiring practices, the US Justice Department (DOJ) said on Thursday.

Under the agreement, Apple will pay up to $25 million in backpay and civil penalties to settle allegations that the company illegally discriminated in hiring and recruitment against US citizens, as well as certain non-US citizens whose permission to live in and work in the country does not expire.



The settlement resolves the DOJ's determination that the company violated anti-discrimination requirements of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) during its recruitment for positions falling under the permanent labor certification program (PERM).

The PERM program is administered by the US Department of Labor and the US Department of Homeland Security. It allows employers to sponsor workers for lawful permanent resident status in the US after completing recruitment and meeting other program requirements.

Any US employer that utilizes the PERM program cannot illegally discriminate in hiring or recruitment based on citizenship or immigration status.