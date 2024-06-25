Biden's student debt relief plan dealt double blow by federal judges

Kansas City, Kansas - Two federal judges have struck down portions of President Joe Biden's Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) plan as millions of Americans suffer staggering student loan debt.

Portions of President Joe Biden's SAVE plan for partial student loan relief have been blocked by federal judges in two separate rulings. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Judge Michael Crabtree in Kansas and Judge John Ross in Missouri each ruled in separate lawsuits filed by the states' respective Republican attorneys general, who were seeking to block Biden's partial student loan relief program.

The income-driven SAVE plan, announced last fall, includes a provision that would cancel student debt for people with original balances of $12,000 or less who have made at least 10 years of repayments. People with undergrad loans were due to see their payments reduced from 10% to 5% of their discretionary income.

The Kansas ruling blocks the provision halving payment plans from taking effect as scheduled on July 1.

The Missouri decision includes a preliminary injunction barring the US Department of Education from cancelling any student debts in full.

Crabtree argued that the White House had not received congressional approval on key provisions of the SAVE plan, while Ross suggested the federal program was unlawfully depriving state loan operators of revenue.

Both judges were appointees of former President Barack Obama.