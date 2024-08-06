Boeing safety hearing begins as officials look into Alaska Airlines incicent

Washington, DC - US transportation officials on Tuesday began a two-day hearing into a near-catastrophic January incident on a Boeing 737 MAX operated by Alaska Airlines that required an emergency landing.

National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy speaks during the beginning of an investigative hearing on the Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 at the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) headquarters on Tuesday in Washington, DC. © Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/AFP Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The National Transportation Safety Board aims to pinpoint what went wrong and craft recommendations after a fuselage panel known as a door plug suddenly came off mid-flight.



Video footage of the episode showed oxygen masks hanging in front of a gaping hole in the plane after the panel blew out shortly after takeoff, leaving passengers exposed to open air at an altitude of about 16,000 feet.

The NTSB has previously said that four bolts securing the panel were missing, according to preliminary findings released February 6. The investigative agency, which has sought details about who performed the work, has at times sharply criticized Boeing's response to the probe.

Early questioning of witnesses from Boeing and fuselage maker Spirit AeroSystems probed construction and assembly, employee training, and policies around change orders.

When the fuselage was shipped by train to Boeing's Renton, Washington, facility on August 31, 2023, from Spirit, evidence showed that the bolts were in place, NTSB investigator in charge John Lovell said at the outset of the hearing.

Boeing staff performed work on the part beginning early in the morning of September 18 until late in the evening of September 19 before the jet was delivered to Alaska Airlines, Lovell said.

Hearing witnesses include Elizabeth Lund, senior vice president for quality at Boeing, among other officials at the company, as well as officials from key supplier Spirit AeroSystems, regulator Federal Aviation Administration, and the machinists union.

"This is not a PR campaign for Boeing," said NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy. "What I want to know, what we want to know, is what happened."