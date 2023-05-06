Child "traumatized" after being attacked by German Shepherd at Pike Place Market

Seattle, Washington - A young child was allegedly attacked by a German Shepherd at Pike Place Market after its owner signalled the dog was friendly.

A toddler was allegedly attacked by a German Shepherd © Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/LaRee Loren

Law enforcement officers in Seattle are searching for the owner of a German Shepherd that allegedly bit a toddler in the face on Monday.

According to a Facebook post by LaRee Loren, she and her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter were visiting Pike Place Market when they saw a dog that her daughter wanted to pet.

Loren claims the dog's owner allowed her daughter to pet the pup, telling them it was "friendly."

However, "she wasn't paying attention to her dog at all, and blamed my daughter when her dog attacked her in the face."



Loren continued, "My daughter was petting this dog nicely, she was being watched and then the dog suddenly just attacked. She took off, there are witnesses, camera footage. Police and animal control are looking for her and have a case started."

The toddler's mother also revealed that they were visiting from Thurston County, roughly 1.5 hours from Seattle and said her "daughter is traumatized and currently in the hospital awaiting to find out if she needs stitches" following the dog attack.

Loren has since started a fundraiser to help cover her daughter's medical expenses.