American Airlines flight from New York diverted over alleged bomb scare

Rome, Italy - An American Airlines flight traveling from New York to New Delhi was diverted to Rome Sunday afternoon following an "alleged bomb scare", an Italian airport spokesman said.

The Boeing plane carrying 199 passengers plus crew landed at Rome's Fiumicino airport at 5:22 PM (11:22 AM ET) without incident.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that the plane had landed safely "after the crew reported a security issue."

The flight was escorted by two military fighter planes, the Italian airport spokesman said, and "all passengers were disembarked and received assistance" at Rome's airport.

Airport operations were not affected, the same source said.

The flight took off from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday night at around 8:11 PM local time, according to flight tracking website Flight Aware.

American Airlines is one of the largest US air carriers and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

The airline did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.