Suspect in fire attack on Israeli hostage protest hit with new hate crime charges

Boulder, Colorado - The suspect in a Molotov cocktail attack on a march by Jewish protesters in Colorado will face an additional 12 charges for carrying out a hate crime , the Justice Department said Wednesday.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, an Egyptian national, already faces over 100 criminal counts for allegedly throwing firebombs and spraying burning gasoline at a group of people who gathered on June 1 in support of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

President Donald Trump cited the attack, which injured 15 people, to justify his decision to ban travel from 12 countries to the US to "protect" the nation from "foreign terrorists."

Authorities have said Soliman (45) was in the US illegally at the time of the incident, as he had overstayed his tourist visa.

Alongside the newly announced federal charges, Soliman faces 28 attempted murder charges as well as a bevvy of other counts relating to his alleged use of violence.

He also faces a count of animal cruelty for a dog that was hurt.

Police who rushed to the scene of the attack found 16 unused Molotov cocktails and a backpack weed sprayer containing gasoline that investigators say Soliman had intended to use as a makeshift flamethrower.

In bystander videos, the attacker can be heard screaming "End Zionists!" and "Killers!"