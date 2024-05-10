Cello, is it me you're looking for? Seattle police hunt for rare stolen instrument

Seattle, Washington - On Friday, Seattle police found themselves hunting down a rare $250,000 cello that was reportedly stolen in a house burglary.

Detectives said that the owners arrived at their Seattle home to find a smashed window and the front door wide open.



Thieves who had broken into the house had made off with an 1890 Enrico Marchetti cello worth around a quarter of a million dollars.

Enrico Marchetti was an Italian violin and cello-maker who worked in Turin at the end of the 19th century and the start of the 20th.

The instrument belongs to cellist Sarah Rommel, who is heartbroken over the loss.

"Finding the right instrument is like finding the right life partner," Rommel told KING 5 News.



"Right now mostly I'm just feeling a profound sense of loss," she added.