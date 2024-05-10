Cello, is it me you're looking for? Seattle police hunt for rare stolen instrument
Seattle, Washington - On Friday, Seattle police found themselves hunting down a rare $250,000 cello that was reportedly stolen in a house burglary.
Detectives said that the owners arrived at their Seattle home to find a smashed window and the front door wide open.
Thieves who had broken into the house had made off with an 1890 Enrico Marchetti cello worth around a quarter of a million dollars.
Enrico Marchetti was an Italian violin and cello-maker who worked in Turin at the end of the 19th century and the start of the 20th.
The instrument belongs to cellist Sarah Rommel, who is heartbroken over the loss.
"Finding the right instrument is like finding the right life partner," Rommel told KING 5 News.
"Right now mostly I'm just feeling a profound sense of loss," she added.
Police appeal to the public for help tracking down missing cello
Police are now appealing for information about the stolen instrument.
Distinguishing features of the cello include its blue and black carbon fiber case as well as "a mark on the back of the instrument that some people say looks like a llama," Rommel said.
"There is [also] a label on the inside of the instrument that says it was made by Enrico Marchetti in the year of 1890."
If you have any knowledge about the burglary or whereabouts of the cello or any other stolen items from the theft, contact Seattle police's tip line at (206) 233-5000. Tipsters can also reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS for a reward of up to $1,000.
Cover photo: Seattle Police Department