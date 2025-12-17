Ex-morgue manager at Harvard Medical School sentenced in shocking human remains scandal

Scranton, Pennsylvania - A former morgue manager at Harvard Medical School was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison for stealing and selling body parts donated for scientific research, the US Justice Department said.

A former Harvard Medical School morgue manager and his wife were sentenced on Tuesday for their involvement in trafficking human remains. © IMAGO / glasshouseimages

Cedric Lodge pleaded guilty in May to charges of trafficking the stolen remains, which include internal organs, brains, skin, hands, faces, and dissected heads, from 2018 through at least March 2020.

The 58-year-old was fired from the university in May 2023, according to Harvard.

Investigators said Lodge and his wife, Denise, took body parts from the school near Boston to their home in Goffstown, New Hampshire, as well as locations in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, "without the knowledge or permission of his employer, the donor, or the donor's family" before shipping them to buyers in other states.

A civil lawsuit launched by families affected by the scandal was initially dismissed in 2024.

Denise Lodge was sentenced to one year in prison, the Justice Department said in a statement.

"Today's sentencing is another step forward in ensuring those who orchestrated and executed this heinous crime are brought to justice," said Wayne A. Jacobs, special agent in charge of the FBI's Philadelphia field office.

The Justice Department said many of the human remains sold by Lodge were subsequently resold at a profit.