NBC's Savannah Guthrie begs kidnappers for info on her missing mom in heartbreaking video

New York, New York - NBC host Savannah Guthrie tearfully pleaded with kidnappers to share proof that her 84-year-old mother was still alive in a video posted to her social media Wednesday night.

"We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her," Guthrie said, after noting that "voices and images are easily manipulated."

Flanked by family members, the 54-year-old TODAY co-host addressed kidnappers directly.

"We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen," she said, holding back tears.

Police in Arizona said Monday they believed Nancy Guthrie was kidnapped from her home in Pima County after she went missing Sunday under suspicious circumstances.

"She did not leave on her own, we know that," local sheriff Chris Nanos told a press conference Monday, describing the home as a "crime scene."

President Donald Trump said on his Truth Social platform Wednesday he had spoken to Savannah Guthrie "and let her know that I am directing ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family's, and Local Law Enforcement's, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY."

"We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely," he added.

In her video, Guthrie described her mother's fragile heart and health, saying "she lives in constant pain. She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive, and she needs it not to suffer."

Guthrie also confirmed that she had heard media reports of a ransom letter and her family was working to do "everything that we can."

She also addressed her missing mother directly.

"Mommy, if you are hearing this, you are a strong woman. You are God's precious daughter, Nancy," Guthrie said.