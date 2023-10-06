Florida woman filmed leaving hit-and-run with other driver on hood of her car

Flagler County, Florida - An elderly woman was arrested after she was caught on camera fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run with the driver of the other vehicle hanging from the hood of her car.

An elderly woman in Florida got into a hit-and-run and was caught on video fleeing the scene with the other driver hanging from the hood of her car. © Collage: Screenshots/X/Flagler County Sheriff's Office

According to a statement from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Cheryl Henderson (76) was involved in a "minor vehicle crash" on October 1.

As she attempted to leave the scene, "she struck the other driver and then fled onto Belle Terre Parkway with the driver hanging onto the hood of her vehicle."

"The victim told deputies they had been involved in an accident with Henderson, but when she refused to stop, the victim used their vehicle to block her flight," the statement says. "When the victim stepped out of their car, Henderson allegedly sped up, and the victim was forced to jump onto Henderson's hood to avoid being run over."

Traffic camera video caught Henderson reaching around 50 miles per hour with the victim on her hood before being forced off the road by a good Samaritan.

She was quickly arrested and booked on charges of leaving the scene of a crash as well as aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. She was released Sunday night from jail after posting her $20,000 bond.