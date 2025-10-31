Kash Patel says FBI prevented potentially "tragic" Halloween terror attack

Dearborn, Michigan - FBI Director Kash Patel announced Friday that his agency helped prevent what could have been a "tragic" terrorist attack on Halloween.

On Friday, FBI Director Kash Patel announced his agency "thwarted" a potential Halloween terrorist attack that was planned in Michigan. © JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP

In an X post shared on Friday, Patel said the agency had "thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects" who were "allegedly plotting a violent attack."

According to NBC News, three senior law enforcement officials said five people from Dearborn and Inkster, Michigan, were arrested on Friday for their alleged roles in a plot to conduct an attack around Halloween, or what the group referred to as "pumpkin day."

The plot is believed to be in connection with ISIS extremism, and investigators are looking into whether the group was radicalized.

While there haven't been any details shared with the public about the nature of the alleged plot or its target, Patel claimed in a statement to Fox News that the FBI "prevented what could have been a tragic attack."