New Year's Eve bombing plot by "far left" anti-government group was disrupted in LA, says FBI

Los Angeles, California - Four people have been arrested in connection with an alleged plot by a "far-left" anti-government group to stage bomb attacks on New Year's Eve in Los Angeles , officials said Monday.

The suspects were members of a "radical offshoot" of a group known as the Turtle Island Liberation Front (TILF), FBI Director Kash Patel said on X.

Patel described the TILF as "an extremist group motivated by pro-Palestinian, anti-law-enforcement, and anti-government ideology."

"They were allegedly planning coordinated IED bombing attacks on New Year's Eve, targeting five separate locations across Los Angeles," he said.

The FBI director said bureau agents in New Orleans had arrested a fifth person linked to the TILF who was allegedly planning a "separate violent attack."

Attorney General Pam Bondi said the arrests "prevented what would have been a massive and horrific terror plot" in Orange County and Los Angeles.

Bondi described the TILF as a "far-left, pro-Palestine, anti-government, and anti-capitalist group."