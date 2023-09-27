Looting in Philadelphia leads to multiple arrests

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - More than a dozen people were arrested overnight in Philadelphia following looting of stores after a peaceful rally against police violence, officials said.

More than a dozen people were arrested on Tuesday night in Philadelphia for looting. © Collage: Screenshot/X/@OSiiNT

Business windows were smashed in, and shops were plundered by "large groups of juveniles" in the city center on Tuesday evening in a spate of violence that had "nothing to do" with the day's earlier demonstrations, Police Commissioner John Stanford said.

"What we had tonight was a bunch of criminal opportunists take advantage of a situation and make an attempt to destroy our city," Stanford told a press briefing.

Police made "somewhere around 15 to 20 arrests," he said, promising that they would make more.

Some 30 minutes after protests had died down, police began receiving emergency phone calls around 8:00 PM concerning break-ins and pillaging at shops, including popular yoga gear brand Lululemon and shoe store Foot Locker.

Demonstrators had taken to the streets after a Philadelphia court earlier in the day dismissed murder charges against a police officer who fatally shot 27-year-old motorist Eddie Irizarry during a traffic stop last month, a violent incident that was captured in bodycam footage.