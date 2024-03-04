Masked shooters kill four people at outdoor party in California

King City, California - Four people were killed and three were injured Sunday evening when a group of masked gunmen opened fire at an outdoor party in King City in central California.

Law enforcement officers arrived at the site of the shooting at a residence reported around 6:00 PM. Three men were pronounced dead at the scene, the King City Police Department said in a press release shared to Facebook.

Three wounded men were transported to the Natividad hospital in Salinas.

A wounded woman was transported to Mee Memorial hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police said there had been a party at the residence with several people in the front yard.

Three men in a silver Kia pulled up, got out of the car, and began shooting at the revelers in the front yard. The suspects then got back in their car and fled the scene.

The shooters reportedly had on dark-colored clothing and dark-colored masks over their heads.

The suspects have not yet been identified. Police said they are considered "armed and dangerous," and anyone who sees them or the vehicle should call 911.