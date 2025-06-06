Suspect in Colorado fire attack on Israeli hostages protest faces over 100 counts

Boulder, Colorado - The suspect in a Molotov cocktail attack on a protest march in Colorado in support of Israeli hostages appeared in court Thursday facing more than 100 charges over an incident that injured 15 people.

Boulder attack suspect Mohamed Sabry Soliman is pictured in a jail booking photograph after his arrest. © Boulder Police Department/Handout via REUTERS

Mohamed Sabry Soliman is alleged to have thrown firebombs and sprayed burning gasoline at a group of people who had gathered Sunday in support of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Prosecutors now say 15 people – eight women and seven men – were hurt in the attack in the city of Boulder. Three are still hospitalized.

The oldest victim was 88 years old.

Soliman, a 45-year-old Egyptian who federal authorities said was in the country without proper documentation after overstaying a tourist visa, faces 28 attempted murder charges, as well as a bevy of other counts relating to his alleged use of violence.

He also faces a count of animal cruelty for a dog that was hurt, bringing to 118 the total number of criminal counts.

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty told reporters that he could face a centuries-long prison term if convicted.

"The defendant is charged with attempted murder in the first degree as to 14 different victims," he said. "If the defendant is convicted and those sentences run consecutively, that would be 48 years in state prison for each of the 14 victims, which comes to 672 years."

Two of the Soliman's alleged victims – along with the dog – were at the court on Thursday.

Soliman is also expected to be charged with federal hate crime offenses.