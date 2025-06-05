ICC slams US sanctions as attempt to undermine institution's independence

The Hague, Netherlands - The US sanctions on four International Criminal Court (ICC) judges are a "clear attempt" at undermining the court's independence, the institution said on Thursday, vowing to stand by its staff.

US President Donald Trump (r.) shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (l.) during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 7, 2025. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

The US imposed sanctions earlier Thursday on four ICC judges over an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The four judges, all women, will be barred entry to the US, and any property or other interests in the world's largest economy will be blocked – measures typically taken against policymakers from US adversaries rather than judicial officials.

"These measures are a clear attempt to undermine the independence of an international judicial institution which operates under the mandate from 125 States Parties from all corners of the globe," the court said in a statement from The Hague.

"The ICC stands fully behind its personnel, and will continue its work undeterred," it said.

"Targeting those working for accountability does nothing to help civilians trapped in conflict. It only emboldens those who believe they can act with impunity," the statement added.

Washington, a key ally of Israel, has been infuriated at the ICC serving an arrest warrant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity on Netanyahu.