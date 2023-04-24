Multiple teens shot in horrific incident at prom after-party in Texas

Jasper, Texas - Nine teenagers were wounded in a shooting at a prom after-party in east Texas early Sunday morning.

Gunfire erupted shortly after midnight at a home in Jasper, police said. All nine victims suffered injuries not considered life-threatening, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said. No suspects were immediately arrested.



"This investigation is ongoing and people of interest are being questioned," the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

The teens were gathered after prom in Jasper, about 115 miles northeast of Houston, according to police.

All nine victims were between 15 and 19 years old, police told local ABC affiliate KMBT.

While most victims were treated at a Jasper hospital, some were transported about 60 miles south to a hospital in Beaumont.