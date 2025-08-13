Mysterious death of fashion designer at Montauk Yacht Club raises questions

Montauk, New York - Last week, fashion designer Martha Nolan O'Slatarra was found dead in a boat at the Montauk Yacht Club. Now, new details about her tragic death are coming to light.

The circumstances of Martha Nolan O'Slatarra's death have not yet been fully clarified. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@martha_nolan

According to the Daily Mail, witnesses heard screams from the dock the night before, but investigators have not yet found any signs of violence – although they cannot rule out the possibility of foul play at this stage.

Police currently assume that the Irish-born woman died as a result of a drug overdose. Officers found cocaine residue on the seats of the nearly 50-foot boat named Ripple, but toxicological findings are still pending.

Nolan O'Slatarra, who only called herself Nolan on social media, had met insurance mogul Christopher Durnan (60) for business on the evening of August 4.

Durnan is said to have invested the equivalent of more than $200,000 in her bikini label, East x East.

In the early hours of the morning, Durnan found the designer unconscious on the boat and called for help, but rescue workers soon pronounced her dead.