Mysterious death of fashion designer at Montauk Yacht Club raises questions
Montauk, New York - Last week, fashion designer Martha Nolan O'Slatarra was found dead in a boat at the Montauk Yacht Club. Now, new details about her tragic death are coming to light.
According to the Daily Mail, witnesses heard screams from the dock the night before, but investigators have not yet found any signs of violence – although they cannot rule out the possibility of foul play at this stage.
Police currently assume that the Irish-born woman died as a result of a drug overdose. Officers found cocaine residue on the seats of the nearly 50-foot boat named Ripple, but toxicological findings are still pending.
Nolan O'Slatarra, who only called herself Nolan on social media, had met insurance mogul Christopher Durnan (60) for business on the evening of August 4.
Durnan is said to have invested the equivalent of more than $200,000 in her bikini label, East x East.
In the early hours of the morning, Durnan found the designer unconscious on the boat and called for help, but rescue workers soon pronounced her dead.
What happened to Martha Nolan O'Slatarra?
Nolan O'Slatarra's partner, Nicholas DiRubio (34), was out of town at the time of the tragedy.
A few hours before her death, the 33-year-old had told her boyfriend that she wanted to take an Uber home after the meeting.
Both DiRubio and Durnan have so far refused to comment on Nolan O'Slatarra's death.
What exactly happened that evening remains under investigation, and the police have told the family of the deceased that the investigation could take up to three months.
Nolan O'Slatarra's mother, Elma Nolan, told The Irish Independent that she was "numb" and "in shock".
