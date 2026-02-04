Alleged Charlie Kirk assassin begs judge to dismiss prosecutors from trial

Provo, Utah - Tyler Robinson, the man accused of assassinating right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk, has asked a judge to have prosecutors removed from his case.

The Utah man accused of killing Charlie Kirk has asked a judge to throw out prosecutors in his case due to a possible conflict of interest. © POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to CBS News, Robinson, who is facing the death penalty, attended a pretrial hearing on Tuesday.

At the hearing, his lawyers argued that the entire Utah County Attorney's Office should be dismissed because one of the prosecutors has an 18-year-old daughter who was present at the event where Kirk was killed last September.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Chad Grunander testified about receiving text messages from his daughter while at the event, and the 18-year-old, whose identity has been kept anonymous, later testified about her experience – though she did not directly see the shooting.

Robinson's team had previously argued that the relationship "raises serious concerns about past and future prosecutorial decision-making in this case."

Prosecutors, on the other hand, argued there is no conflict of interest and accused the defense of trying to delay an upcoming evidentiary hearing.

Robinson's team also asked that cameras be removed from the courtroom, arguing that the media could ruin his chances of a fair trial. As a compromise, the judge decided to have the media and cameras moved to the back of the court.

The decision came despite Kirk's widow, Erika, asking the judge to keep the hearings public, writing, "There is no adequate substitute for open proceedings."