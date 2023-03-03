New Jersey woman blows herself up in her house filled with cats

Roosevelt, New Jersey - A woman, who refused to leave following an eviction notice, blew herself up in her home that she reportedly shared with dozens of cats .

A New Jersey woman facing eviction refused to leave, and eventually blew herself up in her home that was filled with dozens of cats (stock image). © Collage: Andri Tambunan / AFP & Unsplash/niuhang

According to the Asbury Park Press, New Jersey State Police were forced to bring in a SWAT team as the unidentified woman refused to leave her residence and threatened to blow the home up.

After 11 AM on Wednesday, an explosion came from within the house, and it eventually erupted into flames, burning the property to the ground and killing her.

Police Lt. Lawrence Peele told CBS News, "We're getting reports that the resident turned on the gas of the residence prior to igniting."

Roosevelt Mayor Peggy Malkin said the woman has lived in the home for at least 10 years working as a pet sitter, having recently built a separate "cat house" to accommodate her kitties.

"She had many, many cats," Malkin said, but it's unclear just how many.

Fortunately, Emma Quackenbush, a neighbor in an attached unit, was evacuated along with her young son, but the fire spread, significantly damaging their home.

"It looks like my house is gone," Quackenbush told NJ 101.5. "It's still standing, but it's not livable."