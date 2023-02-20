New Orleans Mardi Gras parade hit by deadly shooting

New Orleans, Louisiana - A suspect has been arrested after a shooting in New Orleans left a t least one person dead and four others injured on Sunday night.

Police officers work at the scene of a shooting that occurred during the Krewe of Bacchus parade in New Orleans on February 19, 2023. © Chandan Khanna / AFP

The shooting happened along a parade route ahead of the city's highly anticipated Mardi Gras festivities this week.

"We were able to find two weapons on scene and also apprehended what we believe to be a shooter," New Orleans Police Department Chief Deputy Superintendent Hans Ganthier said at a press conference, according to CNN. "Whether he’s the sole shooter or not, we will determine through investigation."

The attack resulted in the death of one man. Two other men, a woman, and a girl were injured but are reportedly in stable condition, the police department said.

The shooting broke out around 9:30 PM during the traditional Krewe of Bacchus parade, sparking renewed outcries against the wave of gun violence rocking the US.

"This is really not something we wanted to see. We really wanted this to be a safe Mardi Gras and we’ll continue to work towards that end," Ganthier said. "However, we really, really want to get the public’s help and if there were other individuals involved, please call Crime Stoppers."