New report details decades of child sex abuse in Baltimore's Catholic Church

Baltimore, Maryland - A new report from the state's top prosecutor has uncovered a major sex abuse scandal that has been hidden within Baltimore's Catholic Church for decades.

Attorney General Anthony Brown released the 456-page report on Wednesday, which details how over 150 Catholic priests and others involved with the Archdiocese of Baltimore sexually abused more than 600 children.

In a press release, Brown explained the findings are "based on hundreds of thousands of documents and untold stories from hundreds of survivors," and provides "public accounting of more than 60 years of abuse and cover-up."

Many parishes housed multiple abusers that would prey on young children by using their authority to exploit their trust. One deacon even admitted to having abused over 100 children.

Ministry leadership went out of its way to cover up the abuse in some cases, by moving priests to other parishes, failing to report abuse, and providing financial assistance.

"Time and again, the Archdiocese chose to safeguard the institution and avoid scandal instead of protecting the children in its care," Brown explained.

"This Report shines a light on this overwhelming tragedy, and it was the courage of the survivors that made it possible," he added.

State legislators have been working to pass a bill that would end the statute of limitations on abuse-related lawsuits, which would allow the possibility of prosecutions being brought forth to those involved in the near future.