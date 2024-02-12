New York monks robbed at gunpoint at Brooklyn Buddhist temple

New York, New York - A trio of robbers targeted monks at gunpoint at a Buddhist temple in Brooklyn on Sunday, police and sources said.

The NYPD responded to the scene of a Buddhist temple in Brooklyn where four monks were robbed inside (stock image). © SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The criminals broke in through the back door of Watt Samakki Buddhist Temple on Rugby Road near Caton Ave. in Flatbush just after 2:25 PM, police said.



Once inside, one of them pulled a gun on four monks and demanded they turn over cash and property. Police said the suspects used a chair to climb over a fence and gain access to the property through a back door.

They stole several of the monks' personal items and some cash.

The men took off on foot northbound on Rugby Road and are still being sought, police said.

A neighbor recalled other robbers targeting the temple in the past, but hadn't heard of any burglaries in about 10 years.

"It’s a temple so people leave offerings to the Buddha," said Geoffrey Stewart. "It was kind of known that there was money inside."

No one was injured in the latest robbery.