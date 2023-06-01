New York teens arrested for killing, eating a swan

Manlius, New York - Three teenagers have been arrested after allegedly killing and eating a swan that they thought was a duck, police said.

Three teens in upstate New York were arrested for killing and eating a swan they claim to have thought was a duck. (symbolic image) © Unsplash/@merlijnrene

The swan – called Faye – was killed over the weekend at a pond in Manlius, a suburb of Syracuse in upstate New York, the local police department said in a statement.



The suspects stole her four cygnets and intended to keep them as pets, Sergeant Kenneth Hatter of Manlius police told reporters.

The baby swans were later recovered alive from a nearby shop, where one of the suspects worked, and a private residence.

Faye, however, was less fortunate.

"The family and friends did consume the adult swan. They believed it was just a very large duck," Hatter told a press conference Tuesday.

"They did not know it was not a wild animal, that it was actually property of the village of Manlius," he added.

The suspects – aged 18, 17 and 16 – were arrested on charges including criminal mischief, theft and trespassing, Hatter said.

Swans have been a symbol of Manlius, a small town of about 4,600 people, since they were first introduced to its pond in the early 20th century, officials said.