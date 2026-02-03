Jeffrey Epstein asked if he is "the devil" in video from latest file dump

Washington DC - Jeffrey Epstein denied he was the "devil" and insisted he was only the lowest level of sexual predator in a video interview included in the latest release of files by US authorities.

Late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is seen in an image released by the US Department of Justice on December 19, 2025. © US Justice Department/Handout via REUTERS

The interview, which lasts around two hours, was conducted by President Donald Trump's former advisor Steve Bannon. It appears to be filmed in the deceased financier's New York home on an unknown date.

Documents concerning Epstein and government investigations into him have been released in troves, highlighting his connections to political and business leaders worldwide.

"Do you think you're the devil himself?" Bannon asks Epstein, a convicted sex offender who died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking of underage girls.

"No, but I do have a good mirror," Epstein says smiling, wearing a black shirt and glasses. When questioned again, he adds, "I don't know. Why would you say that?"

Epstein, who pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting prostitution from an underage girl, also appears to downplay the seriousness of his conviction.

He opposes Bannon labeling him a "class three sexual predator" – which indicates a most serious threat to public safety, according to a classification used in the US.

"No, I'm the lowest," says Epstein.

"But a criminal," Bannon adds, to which Epstein responds: "Yes."