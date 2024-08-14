New Zealand charity accidentally distributes candy laced with meth as authorities issue alert

Auckland, New Zealand - Pineapple candy dished out by a New Zealand charity have tested positive for potentially lethal amounts of methamphetamine, police said Wednesday, sparking an urgent race to remove it from the streets.

Auckland City Mission, a New Zealand charity, unwittingly dished out Pineapple candies laced with potentially lethal amounts of meth. © IMAGO / AAP

A child, a teenager and a charity worker have already been taken to hospital after they tasted the candies.



Although none are seriously ill, police have launched a criminal investigation and are now trying to track down up to 400 other people who may have received the candy.

"We need to round these up as quickly as we can," said Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, adding that 16 of the candies had been found so far.

Police suggested the drugs might have been packaged under the Rinda brand by traffickers or dealers to evade detection.

They are then believed to have been donated to anti-poverty charity the Auckland City Mission, which inadvertently distributed them via a food bank.

"Drug importation is complex, and organised criminal groups use a range of measures and techniques to try and evade enforcement agencies, not only in New Zealand, but around the world," Baldwin said.