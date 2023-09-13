Pennsylvania cops finally catch escaped murderer after wild manhunt!

Kennett Square, Pennsylvania - After an intense, two week-long manhunt, Pennsylvania state police announced Wednesday the capture of a convicted murderer who caught national attention with his daring prison escape.

Danelo Cavalcante, who escaped from a Pennsylvania prison on August 31, was captured after a two week-long manhunt. © REUTERS

Pennsylvania state police said on social media that a press conference would be held shortly "announcing the details of THE CAPTURE of Danelo Cavalcante."



Footage on CNN showed heavily armed officers in camouflage handcuffing the Brazilian national and removing his shirt, revealing a large tattoo on his back, before placing him in the back of a police vehicle.

No further details were given.

The manhunt for the Brazilian national had involved some 500 police using helicopters, drones, dogs, and backed by special units in military style gear.

But Cavalcante, who is 34 and a diminutive five feet tall, appeared to have an uncanny ability to dodge his pursuers.

He had already evaded police in the Chester County area since his jailbreak on August 31 and on Tuesday he raised the stakes by entering a private garage to steal a .22 caliber rifle with a scope, then dodged pistol gunfire from the pursuing homeowner to get away.

Police declared him "armed and extremely dangerous."