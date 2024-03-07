Philadelphia's latest shooting leaves eight students injured

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Eight high school students were injured while waiting to board a bus on Wednesday after armed suspects jumped out of a vehicle and began firing.

Police tape cordons off the area where eight students were injured in a shooting at a bus stop in northeast Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. © IMAGO / TheNews2

The shooting took place around 3:00 PM as the students, aged 15 to 17, waited for a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) bus after classes, The Guardian reported.

More than 30 shots were fired.

911 calls began pouring in reporting a "mass shooting on the highway near Dunkin’ Donuts" in northeast Philly.

The teens were taken to Einstein Medical Center and Jefferson Torresdale hospital for treatment. Two buses were also hit by gunfire, but none of the occupants were reported injured.

The incident was the fourth consecutive shooting involving SEPTA buses.

On Tuesday, a SEPTA passenger fired two shots as he exited a bus and killed a man identified as 37-year-old Carmelo Drayton after a verbal and physical argument broke out.

On Monday, shots rang out as a bus stop, killing a 17-year-old student and wounding four other people, including two women who were on a bus.

On Sunday, a SEPTA passenger killed a 27-year-old man just after they got off a bus. Witnesses reported that the two had had an argument.