Plane emergency lands after woman tries to breach the cockpit

Raleigh, North Carolina - An American Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger became "unruly" and "disruptive."

An American Airlines flight made an emergency landing after passenger Tiffany Michelle Miles (inset) became "unruly" and attempted to breach the plane's cockpit (stock image). © Collage: IMAGO / Wirestock & Raleigh Police Department

A plane had to make a pit stop and landed at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Wednesday after a woman tried to rush her way into the cockpit, according to CNN.

"At approximately 3:41 PM, flight AA 3444 departing Jacksonville to Washington DC, diverted to RDU due to a disruptive passenger," the airport said in a statement.

Another passenger told ABC 11 that the woman grew irate because she wasn't being served her drink.

Things escalated as flight attendants tried to calm the woman down.

In radio transmissions from Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority Police, law enforcement said the woman then "tried to breach the cockpit" before the crew and passengers restrained her.

"Upon landing, the plane was directed to gate C9 where law enforcement boarded the aircraft, and took the suspect into custody," the airport's statement added.

Tiffany Michelle Miles (36) was charged with airport obstruction. She paid her bond and was released shortly after being taken into custody for the misdemeanor.