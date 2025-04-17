Multiple injuries reported in shooting at Florida State University

Tallahassee, Florida - Multiple injuries have been reported in a shooting at Florida State University on Thursday.

The school sent out an alert around noon ET warning of an "active shooter," urging everyone on campus to "lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measures."

According to NBC News, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare is receiving patients from the shooting, with at least four individuals reported to have been injured.