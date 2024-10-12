Portland police find bag full of drugs labeled "Definitely not a bag full of drugs"

Portland, Oregon - When police officers in Portland pulled over a stolen car on Tuesday night, they stumbled on a crime that really cracked them up.

Police officers in Portland found a bag of drugs labelled "Definitely not a bag full of drugs." © Collage: Screenshots/X/@ppbeast

While the fact that the car was stolen was bad enough, it wasn't until cops noticed a suspiciously-labelled bag that things escalated.

Bearing the message "Definitely not a bag full of drugs" in a large, stylized font, it contained 79 fentanyl pills, three fake oxycodone tablets, and eight ounces of methamphetamine.

In addition, a large amount of money as well as a set of scales and a loaded firearm was also found inside the bag.

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) confirmed that Reginald Reynolds and Mia Baggenstos – both 37 – were arrested by the PPB East Precinct at the scene and are now awaiting charges.

"The driver and passenger were both arrested," public information officer Sergeant Kevin Allen said, per the Guardian. "Inside the vehicle was a substantial number of packaged drugs including methamphetamine and blue fentanyl pills, multiple scales, money and a loaded firearm."