Robert Hanssen, infamous FBI double agent, found dead in prison cell

Florence, Colorado - Robert Hanssen, "the most damaging spy " in FBI history, was reportedly found dead in his prison cell Monday.

Former FBI agent Robert Hanssen was found dead in his Colorado prison cell, where he was serving a life sentence for spying. © PAUL J. RICHARDS / AFP

The 78-year-old was serving a life sentence in ADX prison in Florence, Colorado.



"Staff requested emergency medical services and life-saving efforts continued," Bureau of Prisons (BOP) Director of Communications Kristie Breshears said in a statement first reported by CBS News. "The inmate was subsequently pronounced dead by outside emergency medical personnel."

His cause of death is unclear.

The 25-year FBI veteran was arrested in Virginia in 2001 after investigators learned he also worked for the Soviet Union and then the Russian Federation.

The counterintelligence expert was apprehended while attempting to deliver classified information to his foreign contacts in a park outside Washington DC.

According to the FBI, that was similar to tasks Hanssen performed successfully many times dating back to 1985, using the alias "Ramon."