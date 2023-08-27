Seven people shot during Boston’s Caribbean Carnival J’ouvert parade

Boston, Massachusetts - At least seven people were wounded in a shooting that broke out during a parade in Boston on Saturday, police said.

Investigations are underway after a shooting at Boston's annual Caribbean Carnival left at least seven people wounded (stock image). © 123rf/federicofoto

Police responded to reports of gunfire around 7:44 AM, about an hour after the start of the J’ouvert Parade, held to mark the start of the city’s annual Caribbean Carnival, according to CNN.

When law enforcement arrived on the scene – on the corner of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue in Dorchester – they found several victims suffering from gunshot wounds. They were all transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.



Police Commissioner Michael Cox clarified the shooting was unrelated to the festivities and erupted on the outskirts of the event. He added that the parade was paused because of the gunfire.

"It’s always heart-wrenching to hear that a treasured community event has been disrupted by acts of violence from those who had nothing to do with the event," Mayor Michelle Wu told reporters.

"And there’s no absolutely no excuse for something that is open to the community and part of Boston’s culture and heritage to be talked about in this way because of the acts that were introduced."