Teenage cheerleaders shot in Texas parking lot after entering wrong car

Oak Ridge, Texas - Two teenaged cheerleaders were shot in a grocery store parking lot outside Austin when one of them accidentally tried to get in the wrong car.

High-school senior Payton Washington was shot in a grocery store parking lot in Texas while returning from cheer practice. © Screenshot/GoFundMe/Woodlands Elite Generals

Four members of the Woodlands Elite Cheer Company were in the parking lot of an H-E-B grocery store in Elgin on their normal commute from Round Rock to Oak Ridge and back.

Just after midnight, one of the cheerleaders named Heather Roth said she got out of her friend's car and tried to enter a vehicle she mistook for her own. She was surprised to see a man sitting in the passenger's seat and got back in her friend's car, ABC reported.

When Roth saw the man approaching them, she rolled down the window to apologize for mistaking the car for her own. The man then pulled out a gun and began to fire.

Roth reportedly suffered a graze wound. Her teammate Payton Washington, who was shot in the leg and back, was flown to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspected shooter, 25-year-old Pedro Tello Rodriguez Jr., has been arrested on charges of deadly conduct.