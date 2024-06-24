Texas woman accused of trying to drown 3-year-old Palestinian child

Euless, Texas - A woman in Texas stands accused of trying to drown a 3-year-old Palestinian-American girl in an alleged racist, Islamophobic attack .

A white woman in Texas has been charged after allegedly trying to drown a 3-year-old Palestinian-American girl at in apartment complex pool in Euless. © IMAGO / Depositphotos

Elizabeth Wolf (42) has been charged with attempted capital murder and injury to a child after trying to drown the girl in an apartment pool in Euless, Texas, on May 19, according to police.

The white woman allegedly approached a mother watching her two children in the shallow end of the pool.

Police said Wolf initially grabbed the 6-year-old son, but he jerked away. While the mother was trying to help her son, Wolf went for the 3-year-old daughter and began holding her underwater.

The Texas chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) said in a press release that the woman had approached the family asking racist and provocative questions. She reportedly grabbed the mother's hijab and tried to use it to beat her.

A Black American man helped to rescue the daughter.

Wolf, who was apparently drunk, was initially arrested for public intoxication.

"Tell her I will kill her, and I will kill her whole family," a bystander reported Wolf yelling as she was taken away in handcuffs.