US condemns Molotov cocktail attack on Cuban embassy

Washington DC - The US has condemned the latest attack on Cuba's embassy in Washington, in which a man allegedly threw two Molotov cocktails at the mission.

Two suspected Molotov cocktails were thrown at the Cuban embassy building in Washington DC. © REUTERS

Cuba described the incident Sunday night as a "terrorist attack." No one was injured and there was no significant damage.



"All attacks and threats against diplomatic facilities are unacceptable," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

"We are in contact with Cuban embassy officials and, consistent with our obligations under the Vienna Convention, the department is committed to the safety and security of diplomatic facilities and the diplomats who work in them," he said.

He said the State Department was coordinating with Washington police in the investigation.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel demanded "action from the American authorities."

"Hatred once again last night caused a terrorist attack against our embassy in Washington, an act of violence and weakness that could have cost precious lives," he wrote on X.

Cuba's ambassador to the US, Lianys Torres Rivera, said the embassy had "immediately communicated with United States authorities, who were given access to the mission to take samples of the Molotov cocktails."