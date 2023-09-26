US condemns Molotov cocktail attack on Cuban embassy
Washington DC - The US has condemned the latest attack on Cuba's embassy in Washington, in which a man allegedly threw two Molotov cocktails at the mission.
Cuba described the incident Sunday night as a "terrorist attack." No one was injured and there was no significant damage.
"All attacks and threats against diplomatic facilities are unacceptable," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.
"We are in contact with Cuban embassy officials and, consistent with our obligations under the Vienna Convention, the department is committed to the safety and security of diplomatic facilities and the diplomats who work in them," he said.
He said the State Department was coordinating with Washington police in the investigation.
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel demanded "action from the American authorities."
"Hatred once again last night caused a terrorist attack against our embassy in Washington, an act of violence and weakness that could have cost precious lives," he wrote on X.
Cuba's ambassador to the US, Lianys Torres Rivera, said the embassy had "immediately communicated with United States authorities, who were given access to the mission to take samples of the Molotov cocktails."
Second attack on Cuban embassy in three years
The attack took place hours after Diaz-Canel returned to Havana after attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
His New York appearance was met by demonstrations by opponents of the communist government founded by Fidel Castro. No one took responsibility for the attack, although Havana quickly pinned blame on exiles.
"The anti-Cuban groups resort to terrorism when feeling they enjoy impunity, something that Cuba has repeatedly warned the US authorities about," Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said.
It was the second attack against the Cuban mission in Washington in recent years, after a man opened fire on the building in April 2020.
