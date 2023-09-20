US soldiers investigated by South Korean cops over alleged drug smuggling operation

Seoul, South Korea - Seventeen US soldiers stationed in South Korea are being investigated by the local police for "alleged illegal drug behavior," the US Forces Korea said Wednesday.

US soldiers stationed in South Korea are under investigation for alleged drug offenses. © Jung Yeon-je / AFP

Two women, a South Korean and a Filipina, involved in the case have been arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs from the US through military mail, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.



The women also engaged in the use, sale, or distribution of the banned substances, it said.

The 17 American soldiers have been referred to prosecutors and could face charges but have not been detained, Yonhap said.

"United States Forces Korea is aware of the Korean National Police's investigation of 17 Soldiers for alleged illegal drug behavior and misuse of the military mail system," the USFK said in a statement Wednesday.

"Currently, no Soldiers are in confinement or being detained in relation to this incident."