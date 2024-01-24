Utah teen faces charges after allegedly taping dead fish to ATMs and cop cars

Provo, Utah - A teenager who allegedly taped fish to ATMs around the town of Provo, Utah, documented the fish-related crime spree for social media clout. Unfortunately for the accused, fish crime comes with fish punishment.

A teenager who allegedly taped fish to ATMs around the town of Provo, Utah, documented the fish-related crime spree for social media clout. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@fish_bandit84

The nautical vandalism was showcased on an Instagram account called @fish_bandit84. The account, which has over 61,600 followers, has posts dating back to August of 2023.

With an account bio of "Live, laugh, tape fish on ATMs," the comments section of @fish_bandit84 largely hails the so-called Fish Bandit as a post-modern folk hero.

According to Provo Police, there were around 13 instances where the teen was accused of duct-taping dead fish to ATMs and other objects, per ABC4.

Some of the fish appear to have cigarettes in their mouths, and a few of the fish tapings are shown in locations outside of Utah.

One video even shows three trout taped to a police car.

Bold move, Fish Bandit!

While it's unclear whether the accountholder perpetrated all of the fish-taping or if the content was taken from other sources on the web, police report that the 17-year-old now faces two charges of property damage stemming from the cost of cleanup.