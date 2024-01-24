Utah teen faces charges after allegedly taping dead fish to ATMs and cop cars
Provo, Utah - A teenager who allegedly taped fish to ATMs around the town of Provo, Utah, documented the fish-related crime spree for social media clout. Unfortunately for the accused, fish crime comes with fish punishment.
The nautical vandalism was showcased on an Instagram account called @fish_bandit84. The account, which has over 61,600 followers, has posts dating back to August of 2023.
With an account bio of "Live, laugh, tape fish on ATMs," the comments section of @fish_bandit84 largely hails the so-called Fish Bandit as a post-modern folk hero.
According to Provo Police, there were around 13 instances where the teen was accused of duct-taping dead fish to ATMs and other objects, per ABC4.
Some of the fish appear to have cigarettes in their mouths, and a few of the fish tapings are shown in locations outside of Utah.
One video even shows three trout taped to a police car.
Bold move, Fish Bandit!
While it's unclear whether the accountholder perpetrated all of the fish-taping or if the content was taken from other sources on the web, police report that the 17-year-old now faces two charges of property damage stemming from the cost of cleanup.
Provo police went on to say the case had been closed in December but that they couldn't speak on it further since it is still being processed.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@fish_bandit84