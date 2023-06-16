Duane Owen executed in Florida despite plea of insanity

Raiford, Florida - The state of Florida on Thursday executed a man convicted of murdering and sexually assaulting two women in 1984, rejecting a final plea of insanity.

Duane Owen was put to death by lethal injection at Florida State Prison on Thursday evening. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Duane Owen (62) was put to death by lethal injection at Florida State Prison at 6:14 PM EDT "without incident," Florida Department of Corrections spokesperson Kayla McLaughlin said.



In one of the murders, Owen broke into a home in the southern Florida city of Boca Raton and bludgeoned a 38-year-old woman to death with a hammer as her children slept in other rooms, then sexually assaulted her, a jury found in 1988.

Her children discovered her body the next morning as they prepared for school.

At trial, Owen confessed to the murder of the woman, who was not further identified in court documents since she was a sexual assault victim.

After reaching a verdict on Owen's guilt, the jury recommended a death sentence on a 10-to-2 vote, and the trial judge followed the jury's recommendation.

Owen was convicted separately of the fatal stabbing and rape of a 14-year-old babysitter at a home in Delray Beach earlier the same year.