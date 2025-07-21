Ecuador's biggest drug lord "Fito" extradited to US

New York, New York - The Ecuadoran government on Sunday extradited notorious drug trafficker Adolfo Macias, alias "Fito," to the US, a month after he was recaptured following a 2024 escape from a maximum security penitentiary, the country's prison authority said.

Drug trafficker Adolfo Macias, alias Fito, is guarded by Ecuador's Interior Minister John Reimberg (r.) and military personnel upon arrival at the air base in Guayaquil on June 25, 2025. © Marcos PIN / AFP

The flight transporting Macias landed in New York state on Sunday night, according to the Flightradar tracking site.

The US Attorney's Office filed charges in April against Macias, the head of the "Los Choneros" gang, on suspicion of cocaine distribution, conspiracy, and firearms violations, including weapons smuggling.

A letter filed by the US Department of Justice on Sunday said Macias was due to appear in a federal court on Monday "for an arraignment on the Superseding Indictment in this case."

The drug lord on Sunday was removed from custody at a maximum security prison in Ecuador's southwest "for the purposes that correspond to the extradition process," Ecuador's prison authority SNAI said in a statement to reporters.

Macias, a former taxi driver turned crime boss, agreed in a Quito court last week to be extradited to the US to face the charges.

He is the first Ecuadoran extradited by his country since a new measure was written into law last year, after a referendum in which President Daniel Noboa sought the approval of moves to boost his war on criminal gangs.