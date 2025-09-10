Supreme Court justices weigh in on possibility of third Trump presidential term
Washington DC - Two Supreme Court justices recently shared their thoughts on the idea of President Donald Trump running for a third term as president despite a constitutional amendment against it.
In a recent interview with Fox News, conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett acknowledged that the 22nd Amendment states that "no person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice," but seemingly left the idea of Trump challenging it open.
"No one has tried to challenge that. Until somebody tries, you don't know," Barrett explained. "So, it's not settled because we don't have a court case about that issue, but it is in the Constitution."
Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor shared nearly the exact same sentiment on a recent episode of The View.
"The Constitution is settled law. No one has tried to challenge that," Sotomayor said. "But it is in the Constitution, and one should understand that there's nothing that is the greater law in the United States than the Constitution of the United States."
She went on to say the matter was "not settled" because "we don't have a court case about that issue."
Will President Donald Trump actually seek a third term in office?
During his 2024 campaign and after his reelection win, Trump repeatedly floated the idea of running for a third term, once claiming "people are asking me to run" and "they do say there's a way you can do it."
But last month, the president appeared to change his tune, telling CNBC that he would "probably not" seek a third term.
The justices' recent remarks have sparked criticism as their job is to uphold the Constitution.
Barrett, who has done several interviews to promote her new book, recently argued that critics who say the conservative-majority court has been pushing a right-wing agenda by overwhelmingly ruling in Trump's favor since his reelection are "just wrong."
Cover photo: Collage: Mandel NGAN / AFP & AFP PHOTO / US SUPREME COURT