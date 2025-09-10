Supreme Court justices weigh in on possibility of third Trump presidential term

Washington DC - Two Supreme Court justices recently shared their thoughts on the idea of President Donald Trump running for a third term as president despite a constitutional amendment against it.

In a recent interview with Fox News, conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett acknowledged that the 22nd Amendment states that "no person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice," but seemingly left the idea of Trump challenging it open.

"No one has tried to challenge that. Until somebody tries, you don't know," Barrett explained. "So, it's not settled because we don't have a court case about that issue, but it is in the Constitution."

Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor shared nearly the exact same sentiment on a recent episode of The View.

"The Constitution is settled law. No one has tried to challenge that," Sotomayor said. "But it is in the Constitution, and one should understand that there's nothing that is the greater law in the United States than the Constitution of the United States."

She went on to say the matter was "not settled" because "we don't have a court case about that issue."