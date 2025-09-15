FBI reveals results for DNA recovered from scene of Charlie Kirk shooting

Orem, Utah - DNA found at the scene of far-right commentator Charlie Kirk's murder has been matched to suspect Tyler Robinson, FBI director Kash Patel said Monday.

Tyler Robinson's DNA has been recovered from the scene of Charlie Kirk's deadly shooting, FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed. © Collage: REUTERS

Robinson was arrested Thursday after a 33-hour manhunt and is expected to be formally charged later this week.

Authorities said he used a sniper rifle to shoot Kirk with a single bullet to the neck from a rooftop as the Turning Point USA founder was speaking on Utah Valley University campus on Wednesday.

"I can report today that the DNA hits from the towel that was wrapped around the firearm and the DNA on the screwdriver are positively processed for the suspect in custody," Patel said on Fox News Monday morning, referring to a screwdriver recovered from the scene.

He also discussed a note that Robinson is believed to have written before the crime.

The note is "basically saying... 'I have the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk', and I'm going to take it that note was written before the shooting," Patel claimed.

The note was left at the suspect's family home and, though it had been "destroyed," FBI investigators recovered "forensic evidence," according to Patel.